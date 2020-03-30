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Greek Minister Of Economics Denies 563billion euros Credit Revenues in 2015 Annual Official State budget
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6 views • March 30, 2020
How much lower than this! Yanis Varoyfakis, former minister of finance, denies his own signature in 2015 Official State budget that shows 563 billion euros credit revenues. In 2012 600billion US dollars were deposited in Montreal Bank of Canada in the name of Greek Sovereign Democracy which could had been withdrawan by the Greek Government until Augoust 2014. As withdrawal time passed by, the amount that was paid by the US Treasury has been in the Greek Sovereign Democracy bank account and has been caracterized as credit revenues in all Official State Budgets since 2015. These credit revenues is the the reason why Greece can not go bankrupt!
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