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My evolving prayer life
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My prayer life has evolved a lot the last few years. In this story I describe my journey so far. I also make some recommendations based on my experience.
Recommendations mentioned in the video:
Baltimore Catechism:
https://archive.org/details/BALTIMORECATECHISM
Book “Deliverance Prayers for use by the laity”
http://sensustraditionis.org/press/product/deliverance-prayers-for-use-by-the-laity-paperback-december-10-2016/
“Guide to Deliverance Prayers” interview with Fr Ripperger:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zG_X_fEXxbs/
Fr David Nix VLX series on mental prayer:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmyYEsHTeYmV/
Fr David Nix CPX series on the Catechism of St Pius X:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPycfXSpqgB0/
The Catechism of St Pius X:
https://sensusfidelium.us/bible-catechesis/catechism-of-saint-pius-x/
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
Recommendations mentioned in the video:
Baltimore Catechism:
https://archive.org/details/BALTIMORECATECHISM
Book “Deliverance Prayers for use by the laity”
http://sensustraditionis.org/press/product/deliverance-prayers-for-use-by-the-laity-paperback-december-10-2016/
“Guide to Deliverance Prayers” interview with Fr Ripperger:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zG_X_fEXxbs/
Fr David Nix VLX series on mental prayer:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmyYEsHTeYmV/
Fr David Nix CPX series on the Catechism of St Pius X:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPycfXSpqgB0/
The Catechism of St Pius X:
https://sensusfidelium.us/bible-catechesis/catechism-of-saint-pius-x/
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
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