THOMAS MASSIE RESPONDS TO TRUMP'S CALL 🗳 FOR HIM TO FACE PRIMARY FOR VOTING AGAINST CR

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) responds to President Trump's call for him to be primaried for voting against the CR.





Fuel your success with Forbes. Gain unlimited access to premium journalism, including breaking news, groundbreaking in-depth reported stories, daily digests and more. Plus, members get a front-row seat at members-only events with leading thinkers and doers, access to premium video that can help you get ahead, an ad-light experience, early access to select products including NFT drops and more:





https://account.forbes.com/membership/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=growth_non-sub_paid_subscribe_ytdescript





Stay Connected

Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes

Forbes Video on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/forbes

Forbes Video on Instagram: http://instagram.com/forbes

More From Forbes: http://forbes.com





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIhfbDrUZjs





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9n2hu8 [thanks to https://gab.com/KSC/posts/114145203190821543 🖲]





Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) issued a defiant response on Monday to former Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita, signaling he would not be pressured to back a measure funding the government that President Trump supports and the House will consider on Tuesday.





“Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me,” Massie wrote in a Monday post on the social platform X in response to LaCivita, who had written “tick tock Tommie” about the bill.





“Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25 percent because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance,” Massie added.





Massie is the only House Republican to say definitively that he will vote against a continuing resolution that would keep the government funded through the end of September.





Trump has threatened to oust him for his opposition.





“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past,” Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post, comparing Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).





“HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”





The Kentucky Republican has frequently shown opposition to Trump’s agenda. He has also frustrated Republicans in Congress at various times by voting against their funding measures.





“I’m not voting for the Continuing Resolution budget (cut-copy-paste omnibus) this week. Why would I vote to continue the waste fraud and abuse DOGE has found,” the Kentucky representative wrote on X.





Massie has used the backlash to raise campaign funds for his re-election bid, lauding himself as the “one person in Congress who won’t cave.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has remained supportive of Massie despite the anger from Trump and his allies.





“Look, I’m in the incumbent protection program here. That’s what I do,” Johnson said when asked about Trump’s threat to primary Massie.

“I bless those who persecute me, right? So, Thomas and I have had disagreements, but I consider Thomas Massie a friend,” Johnson added.

“He’s a thoughtful guy. I guess he’ll tell you he’s doing what he thinks is right on this. I just vehemently disagree with his position. But I’ll leave it at that.”





https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5188498-rep-massie-trump-government-funding/