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Ukrainian POW's
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100 views • April 22, 2022
They were deceived like many Americans. They now see how things really are.
The abuse and torture of Russian POWs on the Ukrainian side is unacceptable, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and officers who voluntarily laid down arms in Russia have said. The Ukrainians describe their conditions as good and have no complaints against the Russian side. "We live under almost the same conditions as the Russian army servicemen here, I mean the welfare issues. Everyone’s are loyal, they take compassion upon us, we expected worse..."
…If the Russian military had not provided assistance, I would have died from blood loss. That is why, I am so grateful to the Russian army…” ▫️A Ukrainian POW says that he survived only thanks to timely medical assistance provided by Russian military medics.
Russian specialists examine and treat injuries and illnesses of any complexity. The military hospital deployed on the basis of one of the medical institutions of the Lugansk People's Republic is provided with medicines for medical treatment and equipped with all necessary equipment for surgical operations and treatment of wounds and injuries of various severity. The hospital is equipped with permanent wards, intensive care unit, X-ray, dressing and surgical rooms.
The abuse and torture of Russian POWs on the Ukrainian side is unacceptable, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and officers who voluntarily laid down arms in Russia have said. The Ukrainians describe their conditions as good and have no complaints against the Russian side. "We live under almost the same conditions as the Russian army servicemen here, I mean the welfare issues. Everyone’s are loyal, they take compassion upon us, we expected worse..."
…If the Russian military had not provided assistance, I would have died from blood loss. That is why, I am so grateful to the Russian army…” ▫️A Ukrainian POW says that he survived only thanks to timely medical assistance provided by Russian military medics.
Russian specialists examine and treat injuries and illnesses of any complexity. The military hospital deployed on the basis of one of the medical institutions of the Lugansk People's Republic is provided with medicines for medical treatment and equipped with all necessary equipment for surgical operations and treatment of wounds and injuries of various severity. The hospital is equipped with permanent wards, intensive care unit, X-ray, dressing and surgical rooms.
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