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ΚΑΛΕΣΜΑ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΗΣ.... 💥 ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ...barcode... Θέλεις να είσαι σαν ένα προΪόν στο ράφι?...
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171 views • December 05, 2020
Η ΦΟΒΕΡΗ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΜΙΑΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΜΑΣ ΣΕΡΒΙΡΟΥΝ... "...Θα μπορούν ν' αλλάξουν τη διάθεσή σου, τη συμπεριφορά σου, τη μνήμη σου... ...Θα σου πάρουν τα λεφτά, δεν θα ΄χεις καμία κάρτα... Θα χάσεις την οικονομία, την ανεξαρτησία. την ιδιωτικότητα, την ταυτότητά σου, τα συναισθήματά σου, την συμπεριφορά σου, τη σκέψη σου...."
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