Welcome To Proverbs Club.Guilty Must Pay In Full.

Proverbs 6:31 (NIV).

31 Yet if he is caught, he must pay sevenfold,

though it costs him all the wealth of his house.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Regardless of the reason,

if a thief is caught stealing,

he must pay the full price for his crime.

Apply this scriptural principle to a sinner for his sin.

https://pc1.tiny.us/bujt8nzw

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