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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Guilty Must Pay In Full.
Proverbs 6:31 (NIV).
31 Yet if he is caught, he must pay sevenfold,
though it costs him all the wealth of his house.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Regardless of the reason,
if a thief is caught stealing,
he must pay the full price for his crime.
Apply this scriptural principle to a sinner for his sin.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bujt8nzw
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