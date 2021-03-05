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Exposing Market Manipulation & What Comes Next, With Economic Ninja
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42 views • March 05, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, The "Economic Ninja" Travis Bajema argues that an unprecedented squeeze is coming in silver market that may blow up the whole market. He also discusses cryptocurrency, the GameStop operation, and the coming moves by the establishment to move the world toward digital currency.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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