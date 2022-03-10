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That leak Did it-Pfizer is Done! Removed from NY Stock Exchange and UK Headquarters - Deserted
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1097 views • March 10, 2022
That leak Did it-Pfizer is Done! Removed from NY Stock Exchange and UK Headquarters - Deserted
*sidenote i realize how dumb people are when they would rather watch a 25 min video than read 25 page document that could save their lives...lmao

So Pfizer pays $2.8 million to the FDA to get their vaq approved.
Their stocks have been plummeting.
Today they are being removed from the NY Stock Exchange.

LIZ WHEELER - THE INFO PFIZER KNEW ABOUT & KEPT FROM YOU - FOR OVER A YEAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQJ7PnJXRfox/

Adverse Events PDF:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

⁣LEAKED PFIIZER DOCUMENT CONFIRMING ALL ADVERSE REACTIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnkzdzLYps4L/

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000087666122000258/xslF25X02/primary_doc.xml
(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000087666122000258/xslF25X02/primary_doc.xml#)#

UK Pfizer Headquarters - Deserted 25 Nov 2021
Smoke & Mirrors
https://www.roxytube.com/v/G25NKe

DR. NAOMI WOLF REVEALS SOME MAJOR FINDINGS WITHIN THE PFIZER DOCUMENT DUMP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rDF8nPZeLtHC/

MORTALITY RATE FOR THE VACCINES
https://www.newsr.in/video/20220305/14458022/THE-DATA-PFIZER-WAS-FORCED-TO-RELEASE-SHOWED.htm
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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