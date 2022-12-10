CBDC the worldwide tyranny is exposed (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-

https://youtu.be/Ywr7Wq7_XRE



This content was created by Richard D Halland explains the removal of freedoms we take for granted

by bringing in central bank controlled currency





Please buy me a cuppa or a beer

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/RottenPolitics





Sign up to my website

everything i create goes on there

web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/

Merchandise all on the web site folks





Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics

GETTR https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics





Rotten Politics

https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenPolitics

Rotten to the core

https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenToTheCore

Discord

https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n

Guilded

https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2





Odysee

https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a

Gab

https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics​​​

twitter

https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten​​​​​

@PoliticsRotten





Design arts provided by https://the99concepts.com/

if you wish to get your own he can be contacted here

[email protected]