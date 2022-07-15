Versacarry Compound OWB // EDC Greatness?

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I am rotating out my EDC holster and the Versacarry Compound OWB is one of the favorites that I have played with so far. This holster has set a high bar!
#holster #versacarry #9mm @The Rogue Banshee @Versacarry Holsters
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:19 Features
1:34 Range footage and impressions
3:32 Final thoughts
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.