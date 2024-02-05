She’s EXPOSING The Horrifying Truth Of Anti-Depressants&Big Pharma Is Not Happy

MIRRORED from Redacted
January 21st, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZTKN8Z3RB4&ab_channel=Redacted
Clayton sits down with a leading global drug safety advocate, Kim Witczak. She's become involved in this issue when her husband tragically, suddenly died due to an undisclosed side effect of an antidepressant. She's now on the FDA advisory committee, and she's made it her mission to educate all of us.
