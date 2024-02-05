Create New Account
She’s EXPOSING The Horrifying Truth Of Anti-Depressants&Big Pharma Is Not Happy
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Redacted

January 21st, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZTKN8Z3RB4&ab_channel=Redacted

Clayton sits down with a leading global drug safety advocate, Kim Witczak. She's become involved in this issue when her husband tragically, suddenly died due to an undisclosed side effect of an antidepressant. She's now on the FDA advisory committee, and she's made it her mission to educate all of us.

Keywords
big pharmafdasuicidedangerantidepressantkim witczaksuddenly died

