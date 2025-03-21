Samurai Heroes 2 (2006, Playstation)

Samurai Heroes 2 (known as Sengoku Musou 2 in Japan) is a beat'em up developed by Omega Force and published by Koei. It was also released for PC and Xbox 360.

Samurai Heroes is a spin-off series to Koei's Dynasty Warriors series. Instead of the Three Kingdom period in China, the game is set in Japan's Sengoku period, where many feudal lords fought to unify Japan under their reign. You can play various historical figures from the time period who all have their own campaign and story. Each of these characters is a rather stylized version of the historical person, with unrealistic, super-human fighting skills, like in an Anime or a martial arts film.

The campaigns consists of various levels which consist of a large areal with hundreds of friendly and enemy soldiers, as well as heroes and commanders on both sides. In each level, you have to fulfill certain objectives, and there are several conditions which will make you loose the level, even if you are not defeated in battle. The levels are huge, but you can mount and ride a horse if you find one - usually you knock an enemy commander from his horse. You have a normal and a charged attack, which can be combined in several ways. There is a "musou attack" which is more or less a rage mode. You need to charge a musou gauge before using it. The gauge will fill up by defeating enemies or collecting certain power-ups. You can also evade, jump and block, and take a special stand to use special abilities, like supporting allies.

The game has some RPG elements. You collect experience, mostly by defeating enemies, which will eventually rise your level and increase your attributes like speed and dexterity. You can find new weapons in the levels, and you can upgrade your weapons in a shop. You can also buy new skills which give you bonus effects. You can also choose between several supporting characters to assist you in battle. There will also gain experience and level up.