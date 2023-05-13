Ukraine Update May 13, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥In addition, the actions of sabotage and reconnaissance group were suppressed close to Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Grad MLRS, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralization of AFU manpower and hardware close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️ In the western part of Artyomovsk, the assault units continued the offensive to capture the city neighborhoods. The Airborne Troops are supporting them and suppressing AFU attempts to counterattack on the flanks.

💥The aviation have made 9 sorties close to Artyomovsk. The Group's artillery have performed 64 firing missions.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Soledar tactical direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions along the entire line of contact stretching over 95 kilometres. The AFU launched 26 attacks involving more than 1,000 servicemen, up to 40 tanks and other military and special-purpose equipment.

◽️ All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled. There has been no breakthrough in the defense of Russian forces.

◽️ In Maloyilinovskoe direction, in order to improve the stability of the defense, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied the military line taking into account the advantageous conditions of Berkhovskoye reservoir.

◽️ The soldiers of the 4th and 200th motorized rifle brigades, Army aviation crews and other units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have shown their courage in repelling the enemy attacks.

💥The enemy losses were over 540 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 tanks and more than 20 other armored vehicles.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were around 900 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, more than 30 armored vehicles, as well as 7 motor vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 U.K-manufactured L-118 howitzer.

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 AFU Su-27 fighter close to Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 artillery ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed close to Avdeevka.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Vodyanoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️ In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 72 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

💥1 storage of fuel for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Borovaya (Kharkov region).

💥1 Ukrainian Zoopark-1 reconnaissance and firing control radar system has been destroyed close to Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 3 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

◽️Air defense facilities have shot down 25 Ukrainian UAVs close to Krivosheevka, Kremennaya (Luhansk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Avdeevka, Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenskoye, Tokmak, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Golaya Pristan and Zburyevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



