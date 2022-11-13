Old World: Star Forts.

Scattered across the world are stellar remains of our ancient past, earthen fortifications that took on the shape and symbol of a star, Star Forts. For centuries the shape and symbol of the star was utilized in both military architecture and urban planning. Although the majority of star forts are not used for military purposes today, many of them are still surrounded by history and mystery.

The origins of star forts as a new artistic military design began with advent of the cannonball. The classic castle’s perpendicular walls were susceptible to the cannonball, not to mention the castle’s round towers created “dead zones”. Dead zones were areas that could not be fired upon due to the angle of the rounded towers, allowing the enemy to undermine the castle walls. The new star forts and their incorporated angles helped to eliminate this scenario.

Some of the initial designs and utilizations of the star forts began in Italy and surrounding areas in the early 1500’s. In 1520 the famous Michelangelo was named “Governor of Fortifications” for the city of Florence. He would go on to design and implement a new style of defensive fort that would prevail for the next several hundred years.