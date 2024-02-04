Transhumanist Elon Musk Neuralink Company first to do HUMAN TRIAL

In todays video, I discuss the implications of what is happening with Elon Musk's company, being the first to get a human to volunteer for his neuralink trial. Not many know that 1500 animals had to die for this neuralink!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13029175/Elon-Musks-Neuralink-lab-animals-killed-monkeys-extreme-suffering.html
