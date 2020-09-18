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Judge Rules COVID Lockdown Unconstitutional - #NewWorldNextWeek
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80 views • September 18, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Amazon Names Ex-NSA Chief Keith Alexander to Its Board of Directors
https://archive.vn/DNKYL
DHS Proposes Massive Expansion Of "Biometric Modality" Collection
https://bit.ly/33EUCJH
PDF: “Collection and Use of Biometrics by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services”
https://bit.ly/33vLzKU
Inside America’s Secretive $2 Billion Research Hub Collecting Fingerprints From Facebook, Hacking Smartwatches And Fighting Covid-19
https://bit.ly/2FMKDJH
DoD: Sorry, Amazon, Microsoft's Still Getting That $10 Billion JEDI Contract. Sucks to Suck.
https://bit.ly/32C3nVf
Story #2: NIH “Very Concerned” About Serious Side Effect In AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
https://bit.ly/32AYNXl
Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Had Serious Neurological Symptoms
https://bit.ly/35HVnUT
“I would not trust Donald Trump... I will not take his word for it."
https://bit.ly/2RzJFn6
Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted On Covid Vaccine
https://yhoo.it/2E7onda
William H. Gates II, Lawyer and Philanthropist, Dead At 94
https://bit.ly/33Fqu0u
Bayer Settles Thousands of U.S. Roundup Cases With Trial Attorneys
https://bit.ly/3koKiMr
Jeffrey Epstein's friends said I have to wear a muzzle.
https://bit.ly/33AzxzV
COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
https://bit.ly/301vSKH
Story #3: Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania Lockdown “Unconstitutional”
https://bit.ly/3iEsOv8
PDF: Hon. William S. Stickman IV’s Ruling Opinion
https://bit.ly/33yT9UZ
San Francisco Gym Owners Infuriated to Learn Government Gyms Have Been Open for Months
https://bit.ly/3kvlMJP
Trump Renews 9/11 Emergency Declaration: “Text of a Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Certain Terrorist Attacks”
https://bit.ly/3mE5uAa
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Amazon Names Ex-NSA Chief Keith Alexander to Its Board of Directors
https://archive.vn/DNKYL
DHS Proposes Massive Expansion Of "Biometric Modality" Collection
https://bit.ly/33EUCJH
PDF: “Collection and Use of Biometrics by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services”
https://bit.ly/33vLzKU
Inside America’s Secretive $2 Billion Research Hub Collecting Fingerprints From Facebook, Hacking Smartwatches And Fighting Covid-19
https://bit.ly/2FMKDJH
DoD: Sorry, Amazon, Microsoft's Still Getting That $10 Billion JEDI Contract. Sucks to Suck.
https://bit.ly/32C3nVf
Story #2: NIH “Very Concerned” About Serious Side Effect In AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
https://bit.ly/32AYNXl
Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Had Serious Neurological Symptoms
https://bit.ly/35HVnUT
“I would not trust Donald Trump... I will not take his word for it."
https://bit.ly/2RzJFn6
Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted On Covid Vaccine
https://yhoo.it/2E7onda
William H. Gates II, Lawyer and Philanthropist, Dead At 94
https://bit.ly/33Fqu0u
Bayer Settles Thousands of U.S. Roundup Cases With Trial Attorneys
https://bit.ly/3koKiMr
Jeffrey Epstein's friends said I have to wear a muzzle.
https://bit.ly/33AzxzV
COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
https://bit.ly/301vSKH
Story #3: Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania Lockdown “Unconstitutional”
https://bit.ly/3iEsOv8
PDF: Hon. William S. Stickman IV’s Ruling Opinion
https://bit.ly/33yT9UZ
San Francisco Gym Owners Infuriated to Learn Government Gyms Have Been Open for Months
https://bit.ly/3kvlMJP
Trump Renews 9/11 Emergency Declaration: “Text of a Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Certain Terrorist Attacks”
https://bit.ly/3mE5uAa
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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