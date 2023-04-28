DEEP STATE DECODES 04/28/23 EPISODE 556

Left Turn at Albuquerque
Music intro: "Rolling In The Black"- ADELE vs AC/DC (Roland NewAge ~ edit♪mashup)
Video credit: https://fox59.com/news/32-people-arrested-in-child-sex-sting/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q1MLBb5j4mz1/ DATA-DUMP ADRENOCHROME PAPER TRAIL
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/S3zDNsOC3rI
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lOFRhqZUAAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPzf2wkXFmw BNSF train derailment along Mississippi River/State Hwy 35 just south of De Soto, Wis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_7odGAVADw Tucker Carlson RETURNS with a message for corrupt corporate media | Redacted with Clayton Morris
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d012240f-e352-407d-996e-74a99cd11efe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ArvilsArk
[email protected]
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su
https://buy.stripe.com/00g8zCfgRcDmgs89AB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.