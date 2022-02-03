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The Truckers Are Winning!
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130 views • February 03, 2022
4:15 Trucking in the Free World
:34 SAVAGE Canadian Conservative Leader Puts Final NAIL in Trudeau's Coffin in Parliament… in Front of the Whole World
:23 The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenneys government.
:45 Motion has passed, they are staying.
:57 Truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.
1:11 Canadian Police Retreat As Freedom Convoy Refuses To Budge
2:07 Rural MLAs are meeting at 2pm to discuss lifting ALL mandates, in rural Alberta.
2:15 The Truckers Are Winning! Protests Drive Canadian Government To The Brink
1:47 Ottawa's NCP Gov't official has legendary 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝘁
:31 Trudeau Run Over
10 clips, 14:48.
Links:
Standing on The Precipice: Opening Song
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
Canadian Police Retreat As Freedom Convoy Refuses To Budge
https://banned.video/watch?id=61f9faa378ef373507ffaa86
The Truckers Are Winning! Protests Drive Canadian Government To The Brink
https://banned.video/watch?id=61fae277418dd436e1b421ea
Trudeau is a Disgrace as a Head of State & Putin’s Approval Rating is nearly 2x Biden’s
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/trudeau-is-a-disgrace-as-a-head-of-state-putins-approval-rating-is-nearly-2x-biden/
https://rumble.com/c/RebelNews
:34 SAVAGE Canadian Conservative Leader Puts Final NAIL in Trudeau's Coffin in Parliament… in Front of the Whole World
:23 The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenneys government.
:45 Motion has passed, they are staying.
:57 Truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.
1:11 Canadian Police Retreat As Freedom Convoy Refuses To Budge
2:07 Rural MLAs are meeting at 2pm to discuss lifting ALL mandates, in rural Alberta.
2:15 The Truckers Are Winning! Protests Drive Canadian Government To The Brink
1:47 Ottawa's NCP Gov't official has legendary 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝘁
:31 Trudeau Run Over
10 clips, 14:48.
Links:
Standing on The Precipice: Opening Song
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
Canadian Police Retreat As Freedom Convoy Refuses To Budge
https://banned.video/watch?id=61f9faa378ef373507ffaa86
The Truckers Are Winning! Protests Drive Canadian Government To The Brink
https://banned.video/watch?id=61fae277418dd436e1b421ea
Trudeau is a Disgrace as a Head of State & Putin’s Approval Rating is nearly 2x Biden’s
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/trudeau-is-a-disgrace-as-a-head-of-state-putins-approval-rating-is-nearly-2x-biden/
https://rumble.com/c/RebelNews
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