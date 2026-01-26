THE LORD JESUS CHRIST'S SUPERIORITY OVER ANGELS & PROPHETS, Hebrews 1:1-14, 20260124

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

THE LORD JESUS CHRIST’S SUPERIOTY OVER ANGELS PROPHETS, Hebrews 1:1-14, 20260124

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

The Book of Hebrews written by one of the Apostles’ servants or members confirm the superiority of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ over Melchizedek in the Old Covenant (prophets, angels, law, priests, sacrifices) and even John the Baptizer by encouraging Jewish Christians to persevere in their faith despite persecutions. Believers were warned against turning back to Judaism, as our LORD Jesus Christ offers a "SUPERIOR" covenant, “SUPERIOR” promises, and He, the LORD Jesus Christ is the ultimate High Priest and Sacrifice. The LORD Jesus Christ grants believers full access to our YAHWEH through His completed work at Calvary, by encouraging believers to live by FAITH.

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things not seen.”

The LORD Jesus is the divine SON of Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, not the created Angel. He is the one who sustainer the universe and everything else in heaven. With Him we have the assurance of being in Christ in Heaven and also in the new creation when everything in the world has been wiped out and recreated so that only holiness and righteousness will dwell as our Scriptures tell us.

Hebrews 1:1-14:



1 God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets,

2 Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds;

3 Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high:

4 Being made so much better than the angels, as he hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they.

