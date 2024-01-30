Evidence linking the COVID vaccines to 100,000 excess deaths in US in 3 months

Steve Kirsch
Jan 28, 2024
I interview Fabian Spieker who is a data scientist in Germany who has looked at the US data and discovered that the COVID vaccines are associated with mortality, particular one 3 month period where he believes over 100,000 excess deaths were caused by the shots.
He also said never in his life have any of his friends had a cardiovascular adverse event. Since the shots rolled out, 8 people he knows experienced a serious CV event within 1 week of their vaccination, and all 8 of them are aged 45 and younger. Do you think it was just a coincidence? ;)
This is like how Lara Logan said she knew 20 people who died from the COVID vaccine and 1 from COVID.
Too many of these anecdotes from credible people for the COVID vaccine to be safe.
I personally know 2 people who died from the vaccine, many who were seriously injured, but nobody i know died from COVID.
And the outside professional surveys show results that much worse.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49wzow-evidence-linking-the-covid-vaccines-to-100000-excess-deaths-in-3-months.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.