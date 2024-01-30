Evidence linking the COVID vaccines to 100,000 excess deaths in US in 3 months

Steve Kirsch





Jan 28, 2024





I interview Fabian Spieker who is a data scientist in Germany who has looked at the US data and discovered that the COVID vaccines are associated with mortality, particular one 3 month period where he believes over 100,000 excess deaths were caused by the shots.





He also said never in his life have any of his friends had a cardiovascular adverse event. Since the shots rolled out, 8 people he knows experienced a serious CV event within 1 week of their vaccination, and all 8 of them are aged 45 and younger. Do you think it was just a coincidence? ;)





This is like how Lara Logan said she knew 20 people who died from the COVID vaccine and 1 from COVID.





Too many of these anecdotes from credible people for the COVID vaccine to be safe.





I personally know 2 people who died from the vaccine, many who were seriously injured, but nobody i know died from COVID.





And the outside professional surveys show results that much worse.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49wzow-evidence-linking-the-covid-vaccines-to-100000-excess-deaths-in-3-months.html