Professor Dershowitz: The President Doesn’t Have the Power To Enforce Vaccine Mandates

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01/10/2022 Professor Dershowitz from Harvard Law School：Under a separation of powers, the President doesn’t have the power to make law and to enforce the vaccine mandates. Both parties when they get the presidency, they want to expand the power of the executive at the expense of the legislature. However, the vaccine mandates can’t be done neither by presidential executive order, nor by legislation.