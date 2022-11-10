NWO has killed millions of people on RED LIST who shared truth on Facebook using 5G towers. You next

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). It seems the Illuminati NWO fallen angel incarnate avatar elites and Nazi ethnic-cleansing eugenics mass holocaust genocide extermination has killed millions of rival fallen angel incarnate avatars and allies and rival factions and other ethnicities and whoever they feel like, with their 5G towers. They killed 1 million people on their “Red List” in America alone using 5G towers by using the fake COVID Coronavirus pandemic holocaust genocide excuse, who they picked out from the people who were exposing the truth on Facebook and Twitter and YouTube and Instagram. It is a massive eugenics extermination cleanup campaign, in order to set up their automaton hive-mind Borg specie of child sex slave human meat livestock human lab specimen new civilization. They will kill their Satanists and servants last. They will get rid of all the unwanted ethnicities that they deem unnecessary. Dear brethren, speak out the truth and warn the humans who hate us Christians, and the millions of atheists who ridicule us every day, and the millions of “women’s head coverings rebel men’s pants cross-dressers” Western religious Christian hordes cowardly traitors, with Jesus self-sacrificial love, so that God will be glorified. The person who made this video is obviously not a real Christian, because he is talking about protecting yourself with tin foil and magnets and wires. This is ridiculous. It is our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus who protects us and heals us and provides for us. I have directed energy weapon sound in my ears all the time, and they vibrate and heat up my body every night, but they cannot harm me, because I am a real Christian, and the Word of God says that no weapon formed against us shall succeed. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are hiding in silence out of fear of assassinations and ridicule by church donators when it is exactly at this time that they should be speaking out even louder. They have shot me with every type of directed energy weapon for years, but we are invincible in Christ who loves us, so hunt them down instead and destroy them. The more they attack, the more they will get destroyed, because the Word of God says all who attack us fall and are destroyed, and this is a vindication from God and the heritage of the servants of YHWH. All their plots and schemes and plans against us God’s children will fail. If God is for us, who can be against us? Believe the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, and do not believe in your pastors’ redefined Bible verses, because it sows fear and cowardice and unbelief and traitor mentality and doubt and compromise. Banzai charge the enemy, just like Joshua and Caleb did.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine