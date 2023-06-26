OH MY! YOUTUBE STRIKE!! SHORT 4 MIN-PLEASE WATCH! BeadHappyDBA/DEL BIGTREE CENSORED ON YOUTUBE

https://www.brighteon.com/367acb2b-7c23-4f61-a6f6-cebf8e8cc007

THIS IS THE CENSORED VIDEO BeadHappyDBA was given a strike for on YouTUbe, A FULL NINE, yes, NINE MONTHS LATER. WE CANNOT UPLOAD ON YT NOW. SEPT 22, 2022 UPLOADED VIDEO REMAINED ON YT UNTIL STRIKE GIVEN 6.26.23.

ITS STILL HAPPENING-CENSORSHIP THAT IS. LET US HARMONIZE OUR EFFORTS GOD WILLING. EMAIL US, CREATE YOUR OWN EMAIL. BE VOCAL, COMMUNICATE WHAT IS HAPPENING. BE HONEST. LOVE TO ALL.

[email protected]