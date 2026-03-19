I EXPOSED CALIFORNIA'S BILLION DOLLAR FRAUD CRISIS 🎙 NICK SHIRLEY

In this video, I go to investigate and expose California's billion dollar fraud crisis





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kegwwB4RHgA