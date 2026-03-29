"The warriors of Islam have long been waiting for exactly this kind of action" - Zolfaqari responds to Trump's threats of a ground invasion of Iran

"The warriors of Islam have long been waiting for exactly this kind of action."

IRGC General (or is he a Lt. Col.?) Zolfaqari responds to Trump's threats of a ground invasion of Iran:

"Aggression and occupation will yield nothing but the dismemberment and disappearance of the aggressors. American commanders and soldiers will make fine MEALS FOR THE SHARKS of the Persian Gulf."

Zolfaqari accuses Trump of acting under Mossad pressure due to his ties to the Epstein file, calling him "the most lying president among world leaders" with no fixed principles.

Adding: BREAKING: The American Embassy in Baghdad has issued an emergency alert warning that Iran and its militias are considering strikes on American universities in Baghdad, Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.

All American staff ordered to leave Iraq immediately.