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neverlosetruth: The American Nightmare On Steroids'! Part 1: The Economy (MIRRORED)
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76 views • September 24, 2020
neverlosetruth: The American Nightmare On Steroids'! Part 1: The Economy (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/u_oZGxFtAsk
Ditch the rose colored glasses, the fairy tale thinking, and help those in need.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/2020-has-been-a-nightmare-year-for-america-and-the-economic-fallout-is-just-getting-started
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-financial-crisis-could-surprise-investors-sooner-rather-than-later-warns-deutsche-bank-11600686154
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jasonleopold/fincen-files-financial-scandal-criminal-networks
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/secret-documents-show-how-north-korea-launders-money-through-u-n1240329
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2020/09/17/2-5-trillion-theft-study-shows-richest-1-of-americans-have-taken-50-trillion-from-bottom-90-in-recent-decades/
https://www.americanbanker.com/news/wells-fargo-buys-14b-of-delinquent-mortgages-tied-to-pandemic
https://www.dailynews.com/2020/09/14/eviction-filings-by-big-landlords-surged-after-trump-issued-ban/
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2020/09/16/100000-restaurants-close-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/yelp-reveals-60-businesses-closures-are-now-permanent
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-16/amazon-plans-to-put-1-000-warehouses-in-neighborhoods
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-largest-landlord-make-550-million-bet-trailer-parks
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/massive-lines-form-outside-virginia-food-bank-demand-hits-one-million-meals-month
Chesterfield Food Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GoKGwYaSLA
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/it-is-being-projected-that-more-than-50-million-americans-will-be-fighting-hunger-by-the-end-of-this-year
https://ajot.com/insights/full/ai-consultant-says-shippers-using-u.s-west-coast-ports-cant-book-rail-on-bnsf-and-up
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/14/americans-are-forced-to-raid-retirement-savings-during-the-pandemic.html
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/09/inflation-and-americas-accelerating.html
https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2020/09/17/momentum-for-basic-income-builds-as-pandemic-drags-on
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16337/self-censorship-in-the-us
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/17/congress-adjourns-for-summer-without-plan-for-second-stimulus.html
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/u_oZGxFtAsk
Ditch the rose colored glasses, the fairy tale thinking, and help those in need.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/2020-has-been-a-nightmare-year-for-america-and-the-economic-fallout-is-just-getting-started
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-financial-crisis-could-surprise-investors-sooner-rather-than-later-warns-deutsche-bank-11600686154
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jasonleopold/fincen-files-financial-scandal-criminal-networks
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/secret-documents-show-how-north-korea-launders-money-through-u-n1240329
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2020/09/17/2-5-trillion-theft-study-shows-richest-1-of-americans-have-taken-50-trillion-from-bottom-90-in-recent-decades/
https://www.americanbanker.com/news/wells-fargo-buys-14b-of-delinquent-mortgages-tied-to-pandemic
https://www.dailynews.com/2020/09/14/eviction-filings-by-big-landlords-surged-after-trump-issued-ban/
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2020/09/16/100000-restaurants-close-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/yelp-reveals-60-businesses-closures-are-now-permanent
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-16/amazon-plans-to-put-1-000-warehouses-in-neighborhoods
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-largest-landlord-make-550-million-bet-trailer-parks
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/massive-lines-form-outside-virginia-food-bank-demand-hits-one-million-meals-month
Chesterfield Food Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GoKGwYaSLA
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/it-is-being-projected-that-more-than-50-million-americans-will-be-fighting-hunger-by-the-end-of-this-year
https://ajot.com/insights/full/ai-consultant-says-shippers-using-u.s-west-coast-ports-cant-book-rail-on-bnsf-and-up
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/14/americans-are-forced-to-raid-retirement-savings-during-the-pandemic.html
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/09/inflation-and-americas-accelerating.html
https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2020/09/17/momentum-for-basic-income-builds-as-pandemic-drags-on
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16337/self-censorship-in-the-us
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/17/congress-adjourns-for-summer-without-plan-for-second-stimulus.html
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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