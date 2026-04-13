4-13-2026 - Severe Storms Tonight: 2–3” Hail, Damaging Winds & Tornado Threat

Severe weather is expected to develop late this afternoon into tonight across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region, especially Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Initial storms may form as discrete supercells capable of producing very large hail (2–3 inches or greater) and a potential tornado or two near boundary zones. As the evening progresses, storms are expected to organize into clusters and a QLCS (line of storms), increasing the threat for damaging winds and embedded tornadoes, especially after dark.

Timing is key: Late Afternoon: Storm initiation along boundary

Evening: Supercells with large hail + tornado potential

Night: Transition to line with wind damage + embedded rotation

Stay aware of changing conditions and have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight.





April 12, 2026 Weather Warfare to Kill Our Food from Farmers (I'm speechless)

https://rumble.com/v78fv0k-april-12-2026-weather-warfare-to-kill-our-food-from-farmers-im-speechless.html?playlist_id=Y2Ne4PXm4HM





HOW MUCH MORE CAN OUR EARTH TOLERATE THIS???

Weather Warfare – Morning 5-13-2025 - Toxic Skies and Wildlife!

https://rumble.com/v6tbjgd-haarp-weather-warfare-morning-5-13-2025-toxic-skies-and-wildlife.html?playlist_id=Y2Ne4PXm4HM





The Killing of the Animals & Food with High EMF Radiation – 8-26-2025 & 8-27-2025 morning (Side by Side)

https://rumble.com/v6y52iw-the-killing-of-the-animals-with-high-emf-radiation-8-26-2025-and-8-27-2025-.html?playlist_id=Y2Ne4PXm4HM





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





📖 [Read] King James Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/





📖 (PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf





Credits to: Alaska Sky Watchers & MT