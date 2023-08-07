Russell Brand On Climate Change Hypocrisy

Russell Brand delves deep into how our 'masters' keep us in line with rules for thee but not for me, especially when it comes to so-called 'climate change' caused by humans.





Video Source:

Russell Brand

Closing theme music:

'Pirate Dance' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce mon10:35