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VN Ukraine War Over? Satanists: Abortion is Religious Ritual, Rand Paul to close Disinfo Board 5.10
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20 views • May 10, 2022
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Ryan
Concerning Videos, Images and Words from the Ukrainian Front
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/ukraine-abandoning-military-units/
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FDA Limits Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot Due to Rare Blood-Clotting Syndrome
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Florida Will Now Observe ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Every November 7
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MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Won’t Be On The Air Much Going Forward
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2000 Mules” Documentary Grosses Over $1 Million in 12 Hours on Locals and Rumble, a Big Win for Alt-Tech
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Alabama Ban on Gender Transition Surgery, Drugs for Children Takes Effect
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ABC’s ‘The View’ Co-Host Slammed For Calling Black Republicans An ‘Oxymoron’
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Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Concerning Videos, Images and Words from the Ukrainian Front
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/ukraine-abandoning-military-units/
Satanic Temple Will Argue Abortion Is Religious Ritual in Legal Challenges
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/satanic-temple-will-argue-abortion-religious-ritual-legal-challenges/
Biden FDA Chief Insists “Misinformation” is Impacting Life Expectancy in the US
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/cant-make-biden-fda-chief-insists-misinformation-impacting-life-expectancy-us/
Justin
BREAKING: CA Woman Finds US Postal Bin Filled With Over 100 Mail-in-Ballots For Upcoming Election While Walking Her Dog [VIDEO]
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-ca-woman-finds-us-postal-bin-filled-with-over-100-mail-in-ballots-for-upcoming-election-while-walking-her-dog-video/
Rand Paul on Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board: ‘We’re Going to Shut It Down’
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/05/10/rand-paul-on-bidens-disinformation-governance-board-were-going-to-shut-it-down/
Biden DOJ Is Threatening Jan. 6 Defendants With Life in Prison for Walking Inside US Capitol and Taking Pictures
https://nworeport.me/2022/05/10/what-the-hell-biden-doj-is-threatening-jan-6-defendants-with-life-in-prison-for-walking-inside-us-capitol-and-taking-pictures/
Rapidfire
FDA Limits Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot Due to Rare Blood-Clotting Syndrome
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/fda-limits-johnson-johnson-covid-shot-due-rare-blood-clotting-syndrome
Florida Will Now Observe ‘Victims of Communism Day’ Every November 7
https://nationalfile.com/florida-will-now-observe-victims-of-communism-day-every-november-7/
MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Won’t Be On The Air Much Going Forward
https://conservativebrief.com/rachel-3-62693/
2000 Mules” Documentary Grosses Over $1 Million in 12 Hours on Locals and Rumble, a Big Win for Alt-Tech
https://noqreport.com/2022/05/09/2000-mules-documentary-grosses-over-1-million-in-12-hours-on-locals-and-rumble-a-big-win-for-alt-tech/
Alabama Ban on Gender Transition Surgery, Drugs for Children Takes Effect
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/09/alabama-ban-gender-transition-surgery-drugs-children-takes-effect/
ABC’s ‘The View’ Co-Host Slammed For Calling Black Republicans An ‘Oxymoron’
https://conservativebrief.com/abcs-62695/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology
https://amzn.to/3vYM53o
DESCRIPTION: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Josh Clark Running for US Senate in Georgia | Local Action Spotlight
https://rumble.com/v13itp9-interview-josh-clark-running-for-us-senate-in-georgia-local-action-spotligh.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official
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• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
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