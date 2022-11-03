10/31/22 Monday Madness – Truth Nukes Dropping

Tonight we going to drop Truth Nukes on these manufactured crisis , MSM distractions, lies we have been told , the biggest lie Airborne Aids which permitted the crime to overthought the republic.





1. Gen Z Trans FTM Starbucks barrista crying and whining about working 8hr day, if he's a transMAN.. he needs to man up & do the work.





2. White Liberal Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders





3. Latest concern with Musk take over & "misinformation"





4. Lebron James claims Elon needs to says address the scary N Word on twitter





5. Kyrie Irving shuts down a hack reporter who tries to twist his words to call him antisemitic when he said NOTHING about jews when he talked posted about powerful secret societies running the world.

a.) the Kanye West public lynching by the (said group that no one can ever cant talk about) this is an attack on free speech & to show the world what they will do to a BILLIONAIRE black man. as Black people & the Pro blacks are silent, which confirms they are slaves , don't mind submitting to Massa.





5. Paul Pelosi attack: A bizarre timeline of David DePape’s alleged violent assault





6. Hillary Clinton in PANIC mode over the Midterms claims the right wing my steal the election





7. Jesse Watters says on Fox News FBI rigged the election





8. Trump restored the Republic with his executive orders , He said some encouraging words talking with Sabastian Gorka show that we are going to take back the country & make America great again.





9. Doctor tells the truth about Cancer and treatment in America





10. John D. Rockefeller book on Masonic Creed, tells the plan they have for us that's being played out today.





11. Lara Logan doubles down and says hundreds of thousands of kids in the US are being kidnapped so elites can drink their blood to fight aging





12. Lara Logan Why Satanic Billionaires Are Raping And Torturing Children They Believe They Are Hurting GOD

A.) Lara Logan reveals to Newsmax that she spoke to a man who said “he infiltrated the global cabal at the UN dilute the pool of patriots





12. The space program is faked and here is how they do it & We have no actual photos from space , they are all CGI





www.Axetruth.com

my official website that has all my links





