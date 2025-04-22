We always need to choose our battles ~ SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about how some wars are not meant to be won; i.e., it is often a waste of time to argue with someone who has bought into drinking the kool-aid, or has signed on for the cement goloshes. We will also talk about how the vaccines are engineered to destroy the brain so that people can't think, and thus is subdued to being mindless zombies (Star Trek borg equivalent). Finally, we will also be sharing episode two of the propaganda exposed uncensored, which is entitled, "Some wars aren't meant to be won."
