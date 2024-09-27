Important update on September 27, 2024, the noose was strengthened around Ugledar by Russian forces, and has begun a massive unprecedented offensive, capturing half of the city, which was a stronghold for Ukrainian forces for two years. Video shows one of the Ugledar Mines successfully captured by Russian troops with the assault on the city continuing. Before the massive assault, Russian scouts wisely dropped campaign leaflets by drone in the western part of Ugledar, calling for the surrender of Zelensky's troops from the units of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, which was ordered to hold the city while he is still in the United States. At this time, for Zelensky's troops, the situation on the front is critical, the small mining town in the Donetsk region is surrounded, all entrances and exits are under Russian fire control.

Ugledar, which is half surrounded is in half a cauldron, making some of the rest of the men from the 72nd Ukrainian Brigade, try to escape in Ugledar, but eventually a group of prisoners of war were forced to surrender. At first they tried to attack the Russian tank formation from Buryatia near Vodyanoye village in order to escape from Ugledar, but failed. All roads to Ugledar were cut off, their resistance was useless. Dozens of them eventually had only one chance to return home alive! The command of the Russian troops contacted the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender, or be blocked in Ugledar!

They were supposed to surrender because Russia did not ask twice. As a result, Russia showered Ugledar with incendiary ammunition, fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at night. Some Western sources, citing their contacts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claim that Ugledar is completely surrounded. The video was recorded by the Ukrainian military themselves, who complained about the "difficult conditions" under the magnesium rain. In addition, Russian drones raided Ukrainian troops still entrenched in the city buildings. This was the last chance for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade to retreat, and was rapidly closing. It is strongly suspected that in a few days Ugledar will fall!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/