What is Skim Coating in Denver

When you build a house and you're finishing the walls, it used to be plaster was troweled on by hand. So the entire wall was a troweled finish. Well, with the introduction of sheet goods, sheet rock, you have vast spaces that are already smooth.





It's the places where those sheets meet that require tape and mud. You find a degree of finishing taping drywall sections together that is acceptable. That's where they spray the texture on because it saves them the necessity to add another coat of mud on those seams to spread that that out so that you have a long smooth wall and not a wall that every four feet has a little hump on it. Right? So that's the idea. It it was a timesaver.





Textured wall is an advantage to the builder in the construction phase and forever after a disadvantage to whoever lives in that home. It doesn't showcase art well. It can't be repaired easily. It's ugly. It changes your colors. It introduces shadow where no shadow existed before.





