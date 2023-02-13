Em 1994 160 Nações Concordaram Em Reduzir A População Mundial Para 800 Milhões Até 2030 / In 1994 160 Nations Agreed To Reduce World Population To 800 Million By 2030
24 views
Keywords
politicssciencereligion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos