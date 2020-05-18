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SCANDAL ALERT! Quinine Sulfate / Chloroquine An Expert Weighs In! Disheartening Yet Hopeful!
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54 views • May 18, 2020
Quinine Sulfate Can Be Acquired at: www.kimbertouch.com
Used by millions for over 40 years as anti Malaria medicine. Used by another set of millions for leg cramp medication. Demonstrated anti viral activity for decades. So! During a global emergency, because people are dying, we collapse the global economy to keep us from dying, but man oh man, government very strict on, don't take quinine!! What should I be more afraid of? Quinine or CV 19? Why can't i try an over the counter medicine for something so very deadly and during an emergency, We should think about taking an over the counter medicine that has demonstrated a significant mathematical relationship to saving lives. But, noooooo!
Used by millions for over 40 years as anti Malaria medicine. Used by another set of millions for leg cramp medication. Demonstrated anti viral activity for decades. So! During a global emergency, because people are dying, we collapse the global economy to keep us from dying, but man oh man, government very strict on, don't take quinine!! What should I be more afraid of? Quinine or CV 19? Why can't i try an over the counter medicine for something so very deadly and during an emergency, We should think about taking an over the counter medicine that has demonstrated a significant mathematical relationship to saving lives. But, noooooo!
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