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DINO TINELLI (Radio Jibo) alla RICERCA delle VERITÀ
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49 views • August 31, 2021
Dino Tinelli è probabilmente il miglior libero ricercatore italiano di questo secolo. Ad oggi ha pubblicato oltre 2.000 video durante la sua instancabile attività.
In questa imperdibile intervista ricca di documenti visivi e sonori, di evidenze scientifiche e riflessioni umanistiche, mostra le palesi menzogne che subiamo fin dalla nascita.
L'opera di Dino Tinelli vuole favorire consapevolezza e crescita all'intera umanità.
SITO UFFICIALE DINO TINELLI:
https://www.tinelli.eu
**************
(C) 2021 LUCA JIBO (Positive!) Productions
For any inquiries please contact:
[email protected]
Skype ID: lukajibo
**************
Luca Jibo on RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/LucaJibo
Luca Jibo on BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lucajibo
Luca Jibo on EXTRAPEDIA
https://channel.extrapedia.org/jibo/home
Luca Jibo as MUSICIAN (Playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuXEoazTuJ5xa4gVSINAVQ/playlists
In questa imperdibile intervista ricca di documenti visivi e sonori, di evidenze scientifiche e riflessioni umanistiche, mostra le palesi menzogne che subiamo fin dalla nascita.
L'opera di Dino Tinelli vuole favorire consapevolezza e crescita all'intera umanità.
SITO UFFICIALE DINO TINELLI:
https://www.tinelli.eu
**************
(C) 2021 LUCA JIBO (Positive!) Productions
For any inquiries please contact:
[email protected]
Skype ID: lukajibo
**************
Luca Jibo on RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/LucaJibo
Luca Jibo on BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lucajibo
Luca Jibo on EXTRAPEDIA
https://channel.extrapedia.org/jibo/home
Luca Jibo as MUSICIAN (Playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuXEoazTuJ5xa4gVSINAVQ/playlists
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