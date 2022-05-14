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Dr. Chetty - Covid Vaccine - Deadliest Mankind Creation
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162 views • May 14, 2022
Over the last 2-years, 6 types of COVID shots have been revealed:
1. Spike protein - contains HIV and accelerates any pre-existing condition, 3.7-trillion in 5-micrograms
2. Stringy clots - some as long as 3-feet, noticed in autopsies, continue growing after death
3. Snake venom peptide - deoxygenates blood--clots/clumps and turns purple
4. Nano-razorblades - seems most of the foreign athletes got this one, the faster you exercise the faster it cuts
5. Microchips - Floating sharp-edged chips, bluetooth accessible, magnetic
6. Saline
1. Spike protein - contains HIV and accelerates any pre-existing condition, 3.7-trillion in 5-micrograms
2. Stringy clots - some as long as 3-feet, noticed in autopsies, continue growing after death
3. Snake venom peptide - deoxygenates blood--clots/clumps and turns purple
4. Nano-razorblades - seems most of the foreign athletes got this one, the faster you exercise the faster it cuts
5. Microchips - Floating sharp-edged chips, bluetooth accessible, magnetic
6. Saline
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