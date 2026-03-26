Necessary as Rain (Easter Sunday) lyrics/music video

New track from Joseph M Lenard...





Necessary as Rain (Easter Sunday)- https://suno.com/s/iZkihsTM755btlvh





Easter Sunday as necessary (Prophesied) as Rain concept: Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster). Lyrics Joseph M Lenard and Suno AI. Music @suno (first v5.5 offering) system.





Easter Sunday (necessary as Rain), Thank God for that day. Sorry for Christ's earthly suffering, sorry for Jesus's pain, God ordained had go that way, prophesied and as necessary as a rainy day.





[Verse]

Easter Sunday

I remember

Stone rolled back

Morning air

All that sorrow

All that horror

Hung on wood

So unfair





I’m so sorry

For His hurting

Sorry for

Every nail

Still I’m breathing

Still I’m believing

Somehow love

Had to prevail





[Chorus]

Necessary as rain

Thank God for that day

Tears fell like water

And washed my shame away

God ordained it that way

Hard as thunder and gray

Sorry for Christ’s suffering

But it had to be that way

(as necessary as rain)





[Verse]

Ancient pages

Spoke the story

Before He

Took the cross

Every line

Every promise

Through His wounds

Healed our loss





I keep thinking

Of His mother

Of the soldiers

Of the sky

How the Author

Wrote that chapter

Just so I

Could live

Not die





[Chorus]

Necessary as rain

Thank God for that day

Tears fell like water

And washed my shame away

God ordained it that way

Hard as thunder and gray

Sorry for Jesus’s pain

But it had to be that way

(as necessary as rain)





[Bridge]

I don’t understand it all

But I’m standing in the fall

Of mercy like a storm

On my dry and desperate heart





If there was another road

You would’ve written it

I know

But love chose the darker way

To bring me home

To bring me home





[Verse]

Sunday morning bells ring loud

Sun through stained glass

Parting the cloud

Another week done

A new era begun





[Chorus]

Necessary as rain

Washing away the dust and the pain

Necessary as rain

A fresh start again

Necessary as rain





[Verse]

He walked the earth

Felt the sting

For what it was worth

A brand new thing

A love so wide

Nowhere to hide





[Chorus]

Necessary as rain

Washing away the dust and the pain

Necessary as rain

A fresh start again

Necessary as rain





[Bridge]

Some things just gotta be

Written in the stars

For all to see

Breaking all the bars

A cosmic plan

For every woman and man





[Chorus]

Necessary as rain

Washing away the dust and the pain

Necessary as rain





[outro]

Easter Sunday (necessary as Rain), Thank God for that day. Sorry for Christ's earthly suffering, sorry for Jesus's pain, God ordained had go that way, prophesied and as necessary as a rainy day.





cc: @xAI/@grok - will be creating GROK IMAGINE 1.0 #GrokArtLegion to create @suno HOOK for song/tune over on #SUNO next.