Necessary as Rain (Easter Sunday) lyrics/music video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New track from Joseph M Lenard...
Necessary as Rain (Easter Sunday)- https://suno.com/s/iZkihsTM755btlvh
Easter Sunday as necessary (Prophesied) as Rain concept: Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster). Lyrics Joseph M Lenard and Suno AI. Music @suno (first v5.5 offering) system.
Easter Sunday (necessary as Rain), Thank God for that day. Sorry for Christ's earthly suffering, sorry for Jesus's pain, God ordained had go that way, prophesied and as necessary as a rainy day.
[Verse]
Easter Sunday
I remember
Stone rolled back
Morning air
All that sorrow
All that horror
Hung on wood
So unfair
I’m so sorry
For His hurting
Sorry for
Every nail
Still I’m breathing
Still I’m believing
Somehow love
Had to prevail
[Chorus]
Necessary as rain
Thank God for that day
Tears fell like water
And washed my shame away
God ordained it that way
Hard as thunder and gray
Sorry for Christ’s suffering
But it had to be that way
(as necessary as rain)
[Verse]
Ancient pages
Spoke the story
Before He
Took the cross
Every line
Every promise
Through His wounds
Healed our loss
I keep thinking
Of His mother
Of the soldiers
Of the sky
How the Author
Wrote that chapter
Just so I
Could live
Not die
[Chorus]
Necessary as rain
Thank God for that day
Tears fell like water
And washed my shame away
God ordained it that way
Hard as thunder and gray
Sorry for Jesus’s pain
But it had to be that way
(as necessary as rain)
[Bridge]
I don’t understand it all
But I’m standing in the fall
Of mercy like a storm
On my dry and desperate heart
If there was another road
You would’ve written it
I know
But love chose the darker way
To bring me home
To bring me home
[Verse]
Sunday morning bells ring loud
Sun through stained glass
Parting the cloud
Another week done
A new era begun
[Chorus]
Necessary as rain
Washing away the dust and the pain
Necessary as rain
A fresh start again
Necessary as rain
[Verse]
He walked the earth
Felt the sting
For what it was worth
A brand new thing
A love so wide
Nowhere to hide
[Chorus]
Necessary as rain
Washing away the dust and the pain
Necessary as rain
A fresh start again
Necessary as rain
[Bridge]
Some things just gotta be
Written in the stars
For all to see
Breaking all the bars
A cosmic plan
For every woman and man
[Chorus]
Necessary as rain
Washing away the dust and the pain
Necessary as rain
[outro]
Easter Sunday (necessary as Rain), Thank God for that day. Sorry for Christ's earthly suffering, sorry for Jesus's pain, God ordained had go that way, prophesied and as necessary as a rainy day.
cc: @xAI/@grok - will be creating GROK IMAGINE 1.0 #GrokArtLegion to create @suno HOOK for song/tune over on #SUNO next.