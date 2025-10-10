BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How often Should I POOP⁉️💩 Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
135 followers
44 views • 21 hours ago

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


#poop #digestivehealth #toilet

Chapters

00:00:25- I work nights, 3-4x per week. Any suggestions?

00:02:35- So, rebounding is an all-body exercise that helps "shake things up” among many other benefits?

00:04:09- I heard you mention the vagus nerve, and this video is about pooping, so I initially asked, „Why does it feel so good after taking a huge dump?” I think it was my GI doctor; they told me it was the vagus nerve but didn't really explain. So once again. What’s going on in my body? I swear, it feels a lot like a hit of cocaine to the brain, but it's obviously just the way certain chemical reactions in my brain make me feel invincible!

00:06:46- All my life, from infancy, bowel movement only once a week, and shockingly, I'm never uncomfortable at all.

00:09:51- For someone who can't find a good chiro, what can be done at home to help the spine and correct posture? Any types of exercises or similar activities? I heard crawling could be beneficial.

Related videos

