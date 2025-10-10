How often Should I POOP⁉️💩 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:25- I work nights, 3-4x per week. Any suggestions?

00:02:35- So, rebounding is an all-body exercise that helps "shake things up” among many other benefits?

00:04:09- I heard you mention the vagus nerve, and this video is about pooping, so I initially asked, „Why does it feel so good after taking a huge dump?” I think it was my GI doctor; they told me it was the vagus nerve but didn't really explain. So once again. What’s going on in my body? I swear, it feels a lot like a hit of cocaine to the brain, but it's obviously just the way certain chemical reactions in my brain make me feel invincible!

00:06:46- All my life, from infancy, bowel movement only once a week, and shockingly, I'm never uncomfortable at all.

00:09:51- For someone who can't find a good chiro, what can be done at home to help the spine and correct posture? Any types of exercises or similar activities? I heard crawling could be beneficial.