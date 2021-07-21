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God's Graphine Dream? Let the experts decide: Doctors, Scientist, Nurses and the like. Part 1
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33 views • July 21, 2021
Dream From Ecuador: There are messages we are being given through this and other dreams. Some are to weaponize " we the People" against the weapons used against us. And many times as in scripture, God desires us to search out a matter. All I can do is share is what I have "seen" and what I am told. And I do believe understanding will follow. We must leave no stone upturned. Thanks to Mike Adams and Steve Quayle.
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