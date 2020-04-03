© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PANDEMIC LOG 04.02.2020 DAY 6 +144 HRS
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • April 03, 2020
6 days in and 8 more to go to see if I throw any signs of infection. I won't assume the answer yet but I'm just sitting here drinking beer. Maybe that's the cure ! smh I cannot believe the amount of momunment bullshit the sheeple are wiling to swallow. Franklin was right. If youre willing to sacrifice Liberty for Security you deserve neither. Catch you tomorrow, Skal!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.