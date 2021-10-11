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Know Your Enemy! The IRS and the Federal Reserve are Global Criminal Organizations
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177 views • October 11, 2021
The Money Changers - The private banking cartel are Financial War criminals, WANTED for the Public courts, they should be hunted down, brought to the Public courts, and Publicly hanged. They are the worst terrorist group ever since Jesus time. We are facing a brutal, faceless, nameless enemy with hidden war against the American people and all man kind.
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