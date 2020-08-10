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EVIDENCE RE: MASKS, WHAT EXPERTS SAID THEN & NOW, MASK FIGHTS, & PSYCHOLOGY OF CONFORMITY, (MIRRORED)
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329 views • August 10, 2020
EVIDENCE RE: MASKS, WHAT EXPERTS SAID THEN & NOW, MASK FIGHTS, & PSYCHOLOGY OF CONFORMITY, (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/owiKLoxlzJUX/
It's my last mask video, which will also be posted on Bitchute. All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Face masks help sick, not healthy, docs say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=645VJny2DAg
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/06/coronavirus-fact-check-6-does-wearing-a-mask-do-anything/
Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww&;t=5s
Fauci on Masks for Covid - Very Confusing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tghN-VsPsfM
CDC Director Redfield - Healthy people don't need to wear masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPhgOz3esCc
WHO Don't need to wear mask if no symptoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ded_AxFfJoQ
Singapore PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRl6MnmZ6Ks
Dr Ravi Malik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uc4aLsYbHgA
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/03/no-direct-evidence-masks-prevent-viral-infection.aspx
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
Coronavirus: Experts warn against using face masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYI6ngjDUBo
WHO - masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8_qt6QNO4w
WHO Asymptomatic Spread rare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQTBlbx1Xjs
Masks should only be worn by the sick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed6uDDHzYnU
Dr. Scott Jensen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw
Lisa Brousseau, ScD, expert on infectious diseases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cRuA9EizBM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDBJezkqdDE
Dr. Steven Gundry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLPRBCNIkCY
Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYk6nfnx_84&;t=4s
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzmJz--BOPI
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200721/facebook-removes-anti-maskers-for-misinformation
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/07/15/solving-the-mask-shortage-in-huntington-beach-youtube-video-chad-jt/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/29/mask-fatigue-texas-workers-headaches-shortness-breath-anxiety/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/gop-stimulus-scheme-generously-fund-privileged-americans-crumbs-workers/5719556?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-second-wave-tear-communities-apart/5720566
Studies
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577.full?sid=aab3d05b-512a-40fa-8a9f-3a2648699fe1
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://www.technocracy.news/the-miserable-pseudo-science-behind-face-masks-social-distancing-and-contact-tracing/
https://globalbiodefense.com/2015/04/28/cloth-masks-increase-infection-risk-for-healthcare-workers/
https://www.technocracy.news/censored-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy-and-why-face-masks-dont-work/
https://mises.org/wire/when-it-comes-masks-there-no-settled-science
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/06/12/vatican-insider-says-covid-is-a-colossal-operation-of-social-engineering/
Fights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ2-wJHBQlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIXUX-hzMg8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJBG6NQWio0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKZiILSGoc0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgT5WwEeOLA
Miami cop enforcing mask wearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMiwJg9SaGI&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/c/academyofideas/videos
Psychology Of Conformity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARGczzoPASo
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/owiKLoxlzJUX/
It's my last mask video, which will also be posted on Bitchute. All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Face masks help sick, not healthy, docs say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=645VJny2DAg
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/06/coronavirus-fact-check-6-does-wearing-a-mask-do-anything/
Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww&;t=5s
Fauci on Masks for Covid - Very Confusing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tghN-VsPsfM
CDC Director Redfield - Healthy people don't need to wear masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPhgOz3esCc
WHO Don't need to wear mask if no symptoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ded_AxFfJoQ
Singapore PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRl6MnmZ6Ks
Dr Ravi Malik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uc4aLsYbHgA
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/03/no-direct-evidence-masks-prevent-viral-infection.aspx
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
Coronavirus: Experts warn against using face masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYI6ngjDUBo
WHO - masks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8_qt6QNO4w
WHO Asymptomatic Spread rare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQTBlbx1Xjs
Masks should only be worn by the sick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed6uDDHzYnU
Dr. Scott Jensen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw
Lisa Brousseau, ScD, expert on infectious diseases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cRuA9EizBM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDBJezkqdDE
Dr. Steven Gundry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLPRBCNIkCY
Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYk6nfnx_84&;t=4s
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzmJz--BOPI
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200721/facebook-removes-anti-maskers-for-misinformation
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/07/15/solving-the-mask-shortage-in-huntington-beach-youtube-video-chad-jt/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/07/29/mask-fatigue-texas-workers-headaches-shortness-breath-anxiety/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/gop-stimulus-scheme-generously-fund-privileged-americans-crumbs-workers/5719556?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-second-wave-tear-communities-apart/5720566
Studies
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577.full?sid=aab3d05b-512a-40fa-8a9f-3a2648699fe1
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://www.technocracy.news/the-miserable-pseudo-science-behind-face-masks-social-distancing-and-contact-tracing/
https://globalbiodefense.com/2015/04/28/cloth-masks-increase-infection-risk-for-healthcare-workers/
https://www.technocracy.news/censored-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy-and-why-face-masks-dont-work/
https://mises.org/wire/when-it-comes-masks-there-no-settled-science
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy/5712649
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/06/12/vatican-insider-says-covid-is-a-colossal-operation-of-social-engineering/
Fights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ2-wJHBQlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIXUX-hzMg8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJBG6NQWio0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKZiILSGoc0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgT5WwEeOLA
Miami cop enforcing mask wearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMiwJg9SaGI&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/c/academyofideas/videos
Psychology Of Conformity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARGczzoPASo
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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