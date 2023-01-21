Create New Account
Seth Gruber LIVE at March for Life: ties of Trans, Abortion & Assisted Suicide Agendas | Ep 51
We The Patriots USA
One of the nation’s leading Pro-Life voices, Seth Gruber joins Teryn live from Washington D.C. ahead of March for Life 2023, giving his unpopular prediction of the event and the Pro-Life efforts post-Roe v. Wade’s overturning. He gives us a deep dive into how the cultural elites launched the eugenics movement, making Planned Parenthood the most profitable, non-profit (yes you read that correctly) in world history and how that echos the dehumanization from big business and government today. A lot of ground to cover in episode 51 of “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA!”Show more


