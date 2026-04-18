Riccardo Bosi: Islamic Imports

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They are replacing everybody they can possibly replace.
The full webcast is linked below.
Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (17-18 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78ng7o-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html
https://rumble.com/v78o11c-australiaone-aussie-usa-roundtable-18-april-2026.html