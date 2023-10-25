Create New Account
'STEVE QUAYLE DAYS BEFORE AMERICA FALLS WARNING!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Wednesday

ACCORDING TO RESEARCHER STEVE QUAYLE AMERICA COULD VERY WILL COLLAPSE IN DAYS. ONE THING IS FOR SHURE THOUGH. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA NOW AND SOME OF THEM ARE IN FACT TERRORISTS. WE ALREADY KNOW POCKETS OF TERRORISTS HAVE BEEN HERE FOR DECADES PROTECTED BY OUR CORRUPT FBI. EITHER WAY, AMERICA AT THE VERY LEAST IS HEADED FOR A FINANCIAL COLLAPSE! BETTER HAVE GUNS, AMMO, FOOD AND OTHER SURVIVAL ITEMS. THERE WILL BE NO HELP FOR AMERICANS WHEN THE CRAP HITS THE FAN...WAKEUP!

