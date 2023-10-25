'STEVE QUAYLE DAYS BEFORE AMERICA FALLS WARNING!

ACCORDING TO RESEARCHER STEVE QUAYLE AMERICA COULD VERY WILL COLLAPSE IN DAYS. ONE THING IS FOR SHURE THOUGH. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA NOW AND SOME OF THEM ARE IN FACT TERRORISTS. WE ALREADY KNOW POCKETS OF TERRORISTS HAVE BEEN HERE FOR DECADES PROTECTED BY OUR CORRUPT FBI. EITHER WAY, AMERICA AT THE VERY LEAST IS HEADED FOR A FINANCIAL COLLAPSE! BETTER HAVE GUNS, AMMO, FOOD AND OTHER SURVIVAL ITEMS. THERE WILL BE NO HELP FOR AMERICANS WHEN THE CRAP HITS THE FAN...WAKEUP!

