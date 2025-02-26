❗️Zelensky agrees to US mineral deal - reports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Zelensky agrees to US mineral deal — reports
The final version of the deal contains no mention of "security guarantees" from the US, but the US also dropped its demands to control the $500bln fund to which Ukraine will transfer money, according to the Financial Times.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump said he is waiting for Zelensky in Washington on Friday to sign the document.