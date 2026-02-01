CBS Doomsday clock keeps ticking

Are we on the eve of destruction? Mankind has had the ability to annihilate itself for quite some time now. And there doesn’t seem to be a major drive by humanity to lower the risk. So, are we close? Is one or more of the nuclear powers ready to “pull the trigger”? Is climate change about to destroy us all? How about the imminent threat of “disinformation? Will that be the cause of humanity’s extinction? Well, if the “Bulletin of Atomic Scientists” are asked that question, the answer is that we are closer now than we have ever been in the past, and all three of those causes are contributing to the danger.

What does God say? Are there any events, revealed in the Bible, that must take place before “the end is near”? Yes. And Dr. Thiel uses the word of God to detail those events that are soon to take place.

Those events prophesied in the Bible definitely do include wars. But they also include false prophets, famines, pestilences and persecutions.

But when those events do take place, and they surely will, will that finally be the end of all humanity. Will Satan actually win in the end? Is the Great Tribulation the end of mankind or the beginning of a new kingdom; the millennial kingdom of God.

Jesus did warn us not to be deceived by disinformation. He also encouraged us to properly watch, and pray, and live our life by His principals and commandments.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the Doomsday Clock and current world events.

Read the full article to this video titled “CBS: Doomsday clock moved to its closest ever time to the end” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cbs-doomsday-clock-moved-to-its-closest-ever-time-to-the-end/