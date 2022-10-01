ℹ️5G Towersℹ️
Birds are attacking the 5G towers. Maybe humanity should be taking prompt notice while taking notes! Calling some of the sheeple we are surrounded by, "Bird-brained" may actually be an unwarranted compliment.
None of us are paying any attention 😭
Source @Corona Conspiracy
