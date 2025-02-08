DOGE Derangement Syndrome | USAID Overhaul | Paula White Named Faith Director | Top News 2/7/25

Weekly News Report! Democrats and career federal workers have gone apoplectic over Elon Musk and DOGE as government spending around the world is being slashed by the minute. We will cover some of the outlandish ways the USAID has spent tax payer dollars. Trump has picked Paula White as leader for his new Office of Faith, leading to outcry from many who see her as a fraud. In good news, The Mennonite Disaster Service has confirmed that a group of Amish crews from Ohio installed a MIND-BLOWING 150 temporary bridges and culverts in Western North Carolina! Buckle-Up For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/13213-2/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%